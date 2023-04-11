BLACKPINK's Coachella Setlist: From DDU-DU DDU-DU to Pink Venom, here are 5 songs we'd like on it

In 2019, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. Their electrifying set included some of their biggest hits, such as 'Kill This Love,' 'DDU-DU DDU-DU,' and 'Forever Young.' BLACKPINK's performance was widely praised by both fans and music critics, with many noting their impressive stage presence and energetic choreography. The group's Coachella performance marked a significant milestone in their career and helped to further solidify their position as one of the most successful K-pop acts in the world.

BLACKPINK’s Coachella performance also helped them showcase their unique blend of K-pop, hip-hop, and EDM to a global audience. The girl group is all set to return to BLINKS this summer with its highly-anticipated performance at the 2023 Coachella. Here are 5 songs we'd like on BLACKPINK's Coachella setlist:

1 | DDU-DU DDU-DU

BLACKPINK’s 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' has over the years managed to become one of the most popular songs in the world. With over 2 billion views on its official music video, the song is nothing short of a classic in making. 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' will act as a tribute to their early days as a girl group and will let fans reminisce about their rise in the Korean music industry.

2 | AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST

'AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST' is yet another BLACKPINK track that has helped them cement their image as a promising artist. Released almost 5 years ago, 'AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST' date manages to be one of the most popular BLACKPINK songs amongst fans. Adding this song to the setlist, right after 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' will further fuel fans’ enthusiasm and energy.

3 | Pink Venom

One of the most recent hits of the band, 'Pink Venom' is a song that is just the right blend of highs and lows. With its offbeat music, the song will act as the perfect detour from the ever-energizing vibes of the aforementioned songs.

4 | How You Like That

‘How You Like That’, if performed towards the end of BLACKPINK’s Coachella performance, will revive the crowd’s energy and pull them into a gripping trance. The song, with its balanced musical trajectory, will help the crowd enjoy the vocal brilliance and captivating stage presence of the group.

5 | Whistle

'Whistle' is a song that manages to balance the vocals of all four members of BLACKPINK. With just the right proportions of high notes and rap, the song has the ability to brilliantly complement any of the group’s performances.

