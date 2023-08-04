BLACKPINK’s contract renewal down payments to be 1.16 million USD each? Details Inside

Recently, the news of BLACKPINK member’s contract renewal became the talk of the town, with rumors of certain members not renewing the contract with YG Entertainment, leaving investors feeling vulnerable. They remained patient but they asked for a clear answer from the agency by August 8 which would be BLACKPINK’s debut date. After receiving all these requests, YG Entertainment said that they will be having a definite statement by September after the group completes their world tour in August. Let's take a look.

BLACKPINK’s contract renewal with YG Entertainment, down payments and more:

According to industry insiders, considering the current cases, the chance of a declaration after September is likewise raising suspicions, and there is a possibility that the size of the down payment will be chosen at around 1.5 billion Korean won (1.16 million USD) per member. As BLACKPINK's members of YG Entertainment's profits is assessed to be more than 80%, a few investors said they will re-evaluate the agency after the declaration of BLACKPINK's agreement restoration on August 8th, saying that they need an answer by that date and not by September. The profit distribution is unique because YG Entertainment will only be taking away 20 percent, which is different from most companies that usually take away 60 to 80 percent of profits from the artists. The down payments are also not common but groups like BIGBANG and TWICE have taken home similar amounts in their previous contract renewals. Through this, it has not been confirmed whether they will be renewing their contracts with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

As per YG Entertainment on August 4th, BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' music video surpassed 700 million YouTube views. After approximately 350 days since its release on August 19 of 2022, this is a record. The music video arrived at 90.4 million views on YouTube in the span of 24 hours of its release, breaking the world record for a female group. Likewise, it reached 100 million views, the quickest among K-pop girl groups (29 hours and 35 minutes).

