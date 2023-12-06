BLACKPINK's contract renewal with YG Entertainment boosts agency's stocks by over 25 percent
BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, which has resulted in a significant rise in the company's stock price. Read below to know the details!
YG Entertainment confirmed the continuation of its collaboration with BLACKPINK on December 6
The company's stock increased over 25 percent post-contract renewal
BLACKPINK has extended its exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, as stated by the agency on December 6. Following the reports, the label has witnessed a surge in its stock price, which increased more than 25 percent at the time of writing the article.
For months, there had been speculation about BLACKPINK's future activities as its contract expired in August 2023, resulting in a drop in YG Entertainment's stock price. The contract renewal has contributed to the skyrocketing financial success of the agency, marking the continuation of its seven-year-long association with the girl group.
How did BLINKS react to BLACKPINK’s agency’s rising stocks?
As YG Entertainment experienced a significant rise in its stocks, K-netizens couldn’t help but notice the massive positive influence BLACKPINK’s contract renewal has on the company's financial status. BLINKS (BLACKPINK fandom name) started sharing screenshots of how the stock price of the agency soared just after extending its partnership with the girl group.
YG Entertainment's official statement on contract renewal with BLACKPINK
On December 6, YG Entertainment released an official statement, "We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with BLACKPINK after having serious discussions." The agency emphasized that it will continue to provide unwavering support and trust in all the group's future endeavors.
Formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, BLACKPINK has become a global sensation with their record-breaking albums and achievements. The quartet consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, who have time and again proved that they are indeed the queens of K-pop. The girl group has ruled the global charts with their hit music projects such as Square Up (2018), Kill This Love (2019), Ice Cream (2020), Born Pink (2022), and more.
