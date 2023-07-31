BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU becomes 1st MV by a K-pop group to cross 2.1 billion views in YouTube history

BLACKPINK reached new heights of breaking records as their official music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU surpassed 2.1 billion views on YouTube. On July 30, YG Entertainment made the announcement of BLACKPINK crossing 2.1 billion views on the aforementioned video. The quartet marked their name in the history of YouTube by reaching this huge milestone.

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU crossed 2.1 billion views on YouTube

The group was just two years old when they dropped one of the most iconic K-pop anthems of all time DDU-DU DDU-DU on June 15, 2023. The song has always been in every K-pop fan's mind and the group making remarkable achievements even after 5 years of its release is proof of it. DDU-DU DDU-DU's official music video on YouTube surpassed over 2.1 billion views making it the first K-pop group to achieve this feat. On its release, BLACKPINK's music video reached over 36.2 million views within just 24 hours making it the first ever K-pop with the highest views back then. This song is a part of their first EP Square Up which became the most streamed K-pop music video on YouTube in 2018. The massive love this song received did not stop there, the video kept attracting a huge number of views.

BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU surpassed 1 billion views on November 11, 2019, making it the first music video by a K-pop group to reach this mark. On January 4, DDU-DU DDU-DU crossed 2 billion views, staying strong as the first group in K-pop to achieve this. BLACKPINK reached 80 million subscribers on YouTube in September 2022. BLACKPINK's YouTube subscribers crossed 90 million in July 2023 becoming the most subscribed artist in the history of the platform. BLACKPINK rose to the remarkable height of being the number one artist with the highest number of YouTube subscribers across the globe.

BLACKPINK's Contract Expiry

BLACKPINK made its debut under YG Entertainment in August 2016. The group is nearing its contract expiration with the entertainment company. Rumors about member Lisa leaving YG Entertainment have been going around for a while however there is no confirmation or denial given by the agency. The contract renewal of members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé have also not been disclosed. This has included anxiousness as well as hope among the fans. However, YG Entertainment is yet to announce the details about the contract renewal of each member.

