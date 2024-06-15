BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU-DDU-DU turns 6: Let’s revisit hit catchy song by Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé and its impact

Today, on June 15, KST, BLACKPINK' Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé’s song DDU-DU DDU-DU celebrates its 6th anniversary. The track is featured on their first Korean extended play, Square Up, released in 2018, where it served as the lead single. Upon its debut, Square Up topped the Gaon Album Chart and sold nearly 179,000 copies within its first fifteen days of availability in South Korea.

BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU-DDU-DU marks six years; revisiting impact

DDU-DU DDU-DU is a trap and pop-rap song that blends bubblegum pop and EDM elements, incorporating oriental percussion rhythms and whistling sounds. The title itself mimics the sound of a gunshot. Its lyrics convey messages of empowerment and confidence. The song received positive reviews from critics, who praised its production quality and the group's performance. In 2018, it was selected as the Song of the Year in a public survey conducted by Gallup Korea, underscoring its popularity and impact.

On May 27 at 3:12 PM KST, BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU’s music video surpassed 2.2 billion views on YouTube, marking it as the first K-pop group music video to achieve this milestone. The only other K-pop music video to have reached 2.2 billion views on YouTube to date is PSY's iconic 2012 hit Gangnam Style.

DDU-DU DDU-DU quickly became the most viewed online video in the first 24 hours by a Korean act and the second most-watched music video of all time, amassing over 36.2 million views within its initial 24 hours after release. This achievement surpassed PSY's Gentleman. Additionally, DDU-DU DDU-DU garnered 11 first-place awards on South Korean music programs, including a quadruple crown on Show! Music Core and triple crowns on Inkigayo and M Countdown.

Advertisement

KBS Radio director Soyeon Kang remarked that DDU-DU DDU-DU sent a global signal, propelling BLACKPINK to the forefront as a girl group that captured worldwide attention. In January 2019, The Korea Herald reported that "DDU-DU DDU-DU" had been covered more than any other K-pop song in 2018. The song's iconic "gun-shooting hand gesture" move also sparked widespread interest among K-pop fans globally, leading to numerous cover videos being filmed and shared online.

Watch the song here-

More about BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, comprising members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Recognized as one of the most prominent girl groups in the world, they have achieved unparalleled success

internationally and are a prominent figure in the Korean Wave. Known for their girl crush concept in K-pop, BLACKPINK explores themes of self-confidence and female empowerment through their music and performances.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's meteoric rise: From debut to reigning as biggest K-pop girl group on global stage