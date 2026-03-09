BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE debuts on Billboard 200 chart at No. 8 with 41K physical sales

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s 5-track new album DEADLINE is here and we’re taking a look at how it’s faring on music charts. According to the latest announcement by Billboard, the team’s third Korean extended play has ranked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart after selling 52,000 equivalent album units.

Returning after almost 3 and a half years, BLACKPINK dropped their comeback record on February 27, 2026. It was led by the title track, GO, which is the second single from the album, following the release of JUMP back in July 2025. The team embarked on a World Tour following the release of their new music last year, with the DEADLINE World Tour ending earlier this year in January. Their first-ever all-stadium tour was a successful hop around the globe for the singers, who were also managing their solo careers alongside their group activities, preparing for a new album release, and performing in new cities very frequently.

About DEADLINE

The album, comprising JUMP, GO, Me and My, Champion, and Fxxx Boy, includes contributions from the likes of Teddy Park, who has been the man behind the girl group’s multiple chart-topping hits in the past, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, as well as Ejae, the star singer-songwriter from the KPop Demon Hunters film who is character Rumi’s singing voice and the woman behind their hit Golden.

The 14 minute 53 seconds album is said to have sold a collective 41,000 in physical sales and comes after their hit release BORN PINK, which was dropped in 2022 and managed a No. 1 spot on Billboard 200. Meanwhile, this week’s chart was topped by Bruno Mars’ The Romantic, his first studio album in a decade.

As per YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk’s recent announcement video, where he confirmed BIGBANG’s comeback plans, BLACKPINK is not slated for any more promotions in 2026. The girls are currently focusing on their solo projects, including acting gigs for Jisoo in Boyfriend on Demand and Lisa in Extraction: Tygo.

