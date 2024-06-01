BLACKPINK’s debut track BOOMBAYAH hits 1.7 billion views; becomes first K-pop artist in history with 3 MVs crossing milestone

BLACKPINK keeps breaking records on YouTube with their first-ever music video. They've become the first K-Pop group ever to reach a staggering 1.7 billion views across three of their MVs: DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, and their debut track, BOOMBAYAH.

BLACKPINK’s three MVs hit 1.7 billion views

According to YG Entertainment, as of June 1 at around 6:25 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK's debut track BOOMBAYAH crossed the remarkable milestone of 1.7 billion views on YouTube. This achievement not only marks BOOMBAYAH as the first K-pop debut music video to reach this milestone but also solidifies BLACKPINK's position as the first K-pop artist to achieve this feat with three different videos. Prior to BOOMBAYAH, BLACKPINK had already surpassed 1.7 billion views with their music videos for DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love.

BLACKPINK dropped the music video for BOOMBAYAH on August 8, 2016, at 8 p.m. KST. It took the song approximately 7 years, 9 months, and 23 days to hit the impressive milestone of 1.7 billion views. BOOMBAYAH soared to number seven on the Gaon Digital Chart and claimed the top spot on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, making BLACKPINK the fastest act to achieve this feat in history. Both the Korean and Japanese versions of the song have earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).

Watch BOOMBAYAH here-

More about popular girl group BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK stands as one of South Korea's most renowned girl groups, forged by the powerhouse YG Entertainment. Comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, they've earned the title of the "biggest girl group in the world," showcasing unparalleled success both at home and on the global stage. As pioneers of the Korean Wave, they've become a symbol of its power, shaping trends and influencing culture worldwide. Their signature girl crush concept in K-pop embodies themes of self-love and female empowerment, resonating deeply with fans across the globe.

BLACKPINK has broken numerous records, with their BORN PINK World Tour becoming the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group. They were also the first Asian act to headline Coachella. Their name reflects their two contrasting musical personas: black represents their edgy, girl crush image, while pink embodies their more feminine and vibrant side.

