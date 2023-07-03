BLACKPINK's electrifying set at BST Hyde Park makes history as group headlines major UK festival

BLACKPINK delivered an exhilarating performance to a packed audience of 65,000 enthusiastic fans at London's BST Hyde Park. The crowd, which included dedicated supporters who had journeyed from distant corners of the globe, witnessed a truly memorable show by Blackpink.

BLACKPINK’S performance at Hyde Park

The band is currently amid a global tour. They are delivering polished performances combining their energetic pop songs with intricate dance routines that would challenge even the most skilled dancers. They make a powerful entrance onto the stage, captivating the audience with two of their most intense anthems, Pink Venom and How You Like That. Bathed in pink lights, they stand against a video wall adorned with striking blackthorns. This contrasting imagery reflects the band's unique identity, which is evident not only in their name but also in their music. It's worth noting that their Hyde Park concert featured a completely revamped setlist, incorporating new stage designs and choreography, adding a fresh dimension to their ongoing world tour.

Despite having previously performed at several locations and instead of succumbing to jetlag, observers noted that the band displayed boundless energy and performed flawlessly in perfect synchronization. Their performance gave the impression that they were playing in front of a packed audience.

About Blackpink

BLACKPINK is not only one of the most prominent K-pop groups globally but also ranks among the biggest bands worldwide. The group underwent an intensive boot camp lasting six years to form their lineup, which consists of Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), Rosé (Roseanne Chaeyoung Park), Jennie Kim, and Jisoo Kim. Since their debut single 'Whistle' in 2016, BLACKPINK has garnered the largest following on YouTube and achieved the distinction of being the first K-pop girl band to sell over a million albums. Their latest album, 'Born Pink,' debuted at number one on the UK charts, while the group collectively boasts an impressive 356 million followers on Instagram. While BLACKPINK made history as the first K-pop group to headline a UK festival, it is predicted that they will certainly not be the last.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo's FLOWER makes history; Becomes fastest female Korean solo song to get 300M views on YouTube