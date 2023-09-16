BLACKPINK’s finale concerts to be visited by KIPO, the Trademark Police Division to check for 'fake' goods

The Korea Intellectual Property's Trademark Police Division has announced their intention to visit the venue of the BLACKPINK finale concert, scheduled to take place at Gocheok on September 16th and 17th. This visit is being undertaken to ensure that no counterfeit BLACKPINK merchandise is being circulated during the event.

KIPO to visit BLACKPINK’s concert

BLACKPINK is set to conclude its year-long BORN PINK world tour with two final shows in Seoul, South Korea, this weekend at the Gocheok Sky Dome on September 16 and 17. Notably, the second show will also be available for streaming online via Weverse concerts.

In response to concerns about counterfeit BLACKPINK-related merchandise being sold online, the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has been actively monitoring such activities since last month. As a result, The Korea Intellectual Property's Trademark Police Division has announced its plans to visit the venue of the BLACKPINK finale concert at Gocheok on September 16-17. Their decision to take direct action at the concert venue is aimed at cracking down on fake and counterfeit BLACKPINK goods.

The KIPO's Intellectual Property Police, established by the agency in 2021 to combat intellectual property infringement, will be conducting patrols at train stations and entrances near the Gocheok Sky Dome to address the issue of unauthorized BLACKPINK merchandise sales.

As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, the KIPO has taken additional steps in preparation for BLACKPINK's concert by "de-listing counterfeit merchandise sold online and removing counterfeit sellers from online sales platforms." These efforts are being carried out in collaboration with entertainment agencies to ensure the protection of BLACKPINK's intellectual property rights.

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour finale

On August 24, YG Entertainment made a significant announcement, revealing that BLACKPINK would be hosting the grand finale of their World Tour, BORN PINK, in Seoul on September 16 and 17 at the prestigious Gocheok Sky Dome. This historic event marks BLACKPINK as the first-ever female K-pop artist to headline this iconic venue.

The Gocheok Sky Dome is South Korea's largest indoor concert hall, capable of accommodating an impressive audience of over 22,000 people. The choice of this venue underscores the magnitude and popularity of BLACKPINK's music and performances.

The journey of the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR began in October 2022 in Seoul, South Korea, coinciding with the highly anticipated release of their album Born Pink. Since then, the group has embarked on a remarkable tour, captivating audiences in various countries with their exceptional talent and music. Indeed, BLACKPINK continues to make history with its infectious music and incredible talents. The K-pop sensation has also achieved a groundbreaking milestone on YouTube, establishing themselves as the first music artist ever to achieve such a remarkable feat. They have become the most-viewed channel among musical artists, amassing an astounding 33 billion views. This achievement is evidence of their global popularity and the immense impact of their music on fans worldwide.

