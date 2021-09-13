BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' becomes 1st song by K Pop girl group to achieve THIS milestone on Spotify

BLACKPINK has made Spotify history yet again! On September 13, YG Entertainment officially announced that BLACKPINK’s super fun bop 'How You Like That' has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify over the weekend, making it the first song by a K-pop girl group ever to reach the milestone.

BLACKPINK first released 'How You Like That' on June 26, 2020, meaning that it took the song less than a year and three months to achieve the feat. BLACKPINK members are on some sort of a record-breaking spree. The girl group has reached another milestone with their official YouTube channel ‘BLACKPINK’ crossed the 65.2 million subscribers mark on September 10 at around 2:42 pm KST (11:12 am IST). Simultaneously, they also became the most subscribed artist on the platform, overtaking Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

Not just that, Lisa's solo has done wonders for the company. The official music video for 'LALISA' dropped at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) on YouTube and crossed the 10 million views mark under 90 minutes making it the fastest debut music video to do so. Similarly, the video reached the 100 million views milestone on September 12, becoming the fastest one by a K-pop solo artist. Lisa overtook the record by Psy’s ‘Gentleman’ made in 2013. ‘LALISA’ also became BLACKPINK’s 13th music video to cross 100 million views.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their historic achievement!

