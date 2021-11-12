BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' becomes fastest K Pop girl group MV to achieve THIS incredible feat

On November 12, BLACKPINK’s music video for 'How You Like That' surpassed 1 billion views, making it the fastest K-pop girl group music video ever to reach the milestone. The song was originally released on June 26, 2020, at 6 pm KST (2:30 IST), meaning that it took the video just over 1 year and 4 months to hit the 1 billion mark.

BLACKPINK also held the previous record for the fastest K-pop girl group music video to surpass 1 billion views with 'DDU-DU DDU-DU (1.7 billion views),' which took one year, four months, and 27 days to reach the milestone. 'How You Like That' is now BLACKPINK’s fifth music video to surpass 1 billion views, following 'DDU-DU DDU-DU,' 'Kill This Love (1.4 billion views),' 'BOOMBAYAH (1.3 billion views)' and 'As If It’s Your Last (1 billion views).'

'How You Like That' is the lead single from BLACKPINK's first Korean-language studio album, 'The Album'! It is an EDM, trap, hip-hop and club-pop track co-written by Danny Chung, R. Tee, 24, and Teddy Park, while the latter produced the song. Upon release, the music video for 'How You Like That' broke several YouTube records, including for the most-watched premiere, the most views within 24 hours for a music video, accumulating 86.3 million views at that time and becoming the fastest video to surpass 100 million and 200 million views.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

