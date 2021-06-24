BLACKPINK's How You Like That is fastest Korean girl group MV to hit 900 million views; New update on film

BLACKPINK’s How You Like That continues to set records on YouTube and we have a new update on BLACKPINK The Movie. Read on to find out.

K-pop superstars and global girl group, BLACKPINK members are a force to reckon with! The talented and gorgeous girls debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One, which featured Whistle and Boombayah, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. The group consists of four members - Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé and have proven themselves to be world-class superstars with their amazing visuals and incredible talent.

BLACKPINK members celebrate their 5th anniversary this year and they continue to create new records every single day! According to a recent update via BLACKPINK's official Twitter account, BLACKPINK's How You Like That the title track of their 2020 album called 'The Album' surpassed 900 million views on YouTube. The MV was released on June 26, 2020, meaning that it achieved the feat in 363 days, just before its first anniversary!

This is BLACKPINK’s fifth music video to accomplish 900 million views, after DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and As If It’s Your Last. How You Like That is also now the fastest Korean girl group music video to reach the feat, breaking the record of 1 year, 1 month, and 15 days previously also set by BLACKPINK with DDU-DU DDU-DU!

Meanwhile, in a recent update, BLACKPINK dropped the official release date for their anniversary special film, BLACKPINK The Movie! BLACKPINK The Movie will release on August 4, four days before the anniversary date! BLACKPINK The Movie is slated to premiere worldwide across a total of 100 countries throughout August, as a part of the group's ongoing 4+1 Project.

You can check out the new official poster below:

