BLACKPINK's How You Like That performance video joins 1.5 billion views club surpassing BTS' record

BLACKPINK's impressive journey on global music platforms continues as they reach yet another remarkable milestone. The K-pop girl group has made history by becoming the first in the genre to have four videos, each surpassing 1.5 billion views on YouTube. This achievement places them ahead of the talented boy band BTS in terms of the number of videos with such high view counts.

BLACKPINK makes history

BLACKPINK has achieved another significant YouTube milestone as their How You Like That dance performance video exceeded 1.5 billion views on the platform. The group celebrated this achievement on Tuesday via their social media accounts, expressing gratitude to their loyal fanbase, BLINKS, for their unwavering support.

This dance performance video initially premiered on YouTube in July 2020 and crossed the 1.5-billion-views threshold in just over three years. Notably, How You Like That DP (Dance Performance) is now the first and only performance video by any artist in YouTube's history to attain 1.5 billion views.

In addition, BLACKPINK has broken its previous tie with BTS, securing its position as the first K-pop act to have four videos surpassing 1.5 billion views on YouTube. These four videos include DDU-DU DDU-DU (2.1 billion views), Kill This Love (1.8 billion views), BOOMBAYAH (1.6 billion views), and How You Like That Dance Performance (1.5 billion views). Furthermore, DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love continue to hold their status as the two most-viewed videos by a K-pop group on the platform.

BLACKPINK recent activities

BLACKPINK wrapped up their highly successful BORN PINK world tour with a historic two-day finale at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on September 16 and 17. This milestone marked them as the first female K-pop artists to hold a concert at this iconic venue. The Seoul concert held particular significance as it marked their return to the city after a year.

The BORN PINK world tour was an incredible journey that spanned 66 concerts across 34 cities. It began in Seoul last year and came to a grand conclusion in September 2023, returning to the same city where it all started.

While BLACKPINK basked in the spotlight for its remarkable achievements, discussions about contract renewals with YG Entertainment have garnered significant attention. Recent rumors suggested that Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa might be exploring new paths outside the agency, while there were contrasting reports indicating Rosé's inclination to stay with YG Entertainment. In response, YG Entertainment issued a brief statement clarifying that all members were still in the process of discussing their contract renewals, and no final decisions had been made.

