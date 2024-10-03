BLACKPINK’s Jennie accused of cultural appropriation for using Sanskrit word Mantra as new single’s title; How You Like That controversy resurfaces

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set for her solo comeback with a brand-new single Mantra. The K-pop idol has been raising anticipation with her genius marketing skills, revealing new teasers and images. However, amid the excitement, she is also facing cultural appropriation accusations and a new controversy with the name of the song, Mantra. Fans have since come to her defense pointing out that the word has been used by many artists over the years.

Recently on X (formerly Twitter), a few posts emerged accusing Jennie of cultural appropriation. A user pointed out that Mantra is derived from two Sanskrit words that define a tool for the mind.

“The word "mantra" has literally nothing to do with the lyrics she wrote and it is disrespectful”, the individual wrote, accusing her of disrespecting the Hindu religion. Another user has accused her of ‘exploiting’ the Hindu culture with her song title.

In light of this situation, BLACKPINK’s past controversy involving How You Like That music video resurfaced online.

The users pointed out that at that time they placed Hindu God Ganesha’s statue on the floor, while Lisa was rapping sitting on a ‘throne’. Many expressed their discomfort with this and accused the group of cultural appropriation by placing a sacred object on the floor as a prop. Following the controversy, the music video was edited and the statue was removed from it.

With these recent accusations, some even demanded that Jennie should remove her mantra tattoo on her waist and shin.

Meanwhile, fans have come to the BLACKPINK member’s defense calling the accusation a ‘fake rage’. Some pointed out that many other foreign artists have previously released songs with this word, but never faced such criticism.

Others mentioned that, “It's the version of word 'mantra' which is already exported to western vocabulary with a different, causal meaning, just like 'yoga', 'karma' etc.” BLINKS are calling the accusers ‘haters’ trying to spread a ‘fake negative’ before Jennie’s big day.

Meanwhile, Jennie’s new single Mantra is set to release on October 11. This will mark the K-pop star’s first solo music in a while. She also has two songs in her solo discography so far, SOLO and an English special single You & Me.

