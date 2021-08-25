BLACKPINK's Jennie achieves THIS incredible feat on Instagram

She isn't called 'Queen' for no reason! BLACKPINK's Jennie proves once more why she is in a league of her own! As of August 25 KST, BLACKPINK’s Jennie surpassed 50 million followers on Instagram, proving her global popularity. This now makes her the most followed Korean and the first in history to reach this milestone. She has reached this number in just three years and two months as she opened her account back in 2018.

BLACKPINK's talented rapper and performer showcased her enormous potential when she made her solo debut with the single 'SOLO' in 2018. The song was a commercial success in South Korea and internationally, topping both the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard's World Digital Songs chart. Not just that, the talented idol has received a lot of love from fans across the world for her adorable personality which she showcases via her official YouTube channel as well as her Instagram posts. Her YouTube channel is also receiving global popularity with over 6.74 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, a couple of months back BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé were spotted visiting Los Angeles, California causing some intense speculation amongst fans and netizens. Shortly after, YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement that Jennie and Rosé visited Los Angeles to work on new solo music! With 'SOLO' setting the bar high, we wonder what Jennie will bring next to the table! Congratulations to Jennie on achieving this incredible feat on Instagram!

