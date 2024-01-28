BLACKPINK's Jennie and ASTRO’S Cha Eun Woo top idol brand reputation rankings for January; Full list inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo took the top two spots on the idol brand reputation rankings for January. Here is a look at the full list.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jan 28, 2024  |  01:45 PM IST |  5.7K
BLACKPINK's Jennie, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo: YG Entertainment, Fantagio
BLACKPINK's Jennie, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo: YG Entertainment, Fantagio

BLACKPINK's Jennie took the lead in the list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for January. The SOLO singer has established her own label and has been in the news as she'll be appearing in the much-awaited variety show, Apartment 404. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo took the second spot. He is preparing for a solo debut. He will also be featuring in the drama Wonderful World which is set to release in March. 

BLACKPINK's Jennie, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon top list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for January

BLACKPINK's Jennie topped the list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for the month starting from December 25 to January 25 with a brand reputation index of 3,630,892. Her positivity-negativity reactions revealed a score of 91.20 percent positive reactions. The second place was taken by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. His brand reputation index was 2,844,700. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon maintained her position once more this time and received a brand reputation index of 2,788,011.


The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these idol members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes. 

Related Stories

Wonderful World with Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo finishes filming prior to March release
korean
Wonderful World with Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo finishes filming prior to March release
Wonderful World first script reading: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo gear up for March release
korean
Wonderful World first script reading: Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo gear up for March release

Advertisement

K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for January

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  3. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  4. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  5. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  6. NewJeans’ Hanni
  7. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  8. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  9. Highlight’s Lee Gikwang
  10. BTS’s Jimin
  11. BTS’s V
  12. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
  13. BTS’s Jungkook
  14. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  15. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  16. NewJeans’ Minji
  17. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  18. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  19. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  20. BTS’ Suga
  21. BTS’s Jin
  22. Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
  23. Red Velvet’s Wendy
  24. NewJeans’ Haerin
  25. Red Velvet’s Irene
  26. Super Junior’s Donghae
  27. THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae
  28. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  29. Red Velvet’s Yeri
  30. BTS’s RM

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN tops idol group brand reputation rankings for January; BLACKPINK and NewJeans follow

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles