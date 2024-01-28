BLACKPINK's Jennie and ASTRO’S Cha Eun Woo top idol brand reputation rankings for January; Full list inside
BLACKPINK's Jennie and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo took the top two spots on the idol brand reputation rankings for January. Here is a look at the full list.
BLACKPINK's Jennie took the lead in the list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for January. The SOLO singer has established her own label and has been in the news as she'll be appearing in the much-awaited variety show, Apartment 404. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo took the second spot. He is preparing for a solo debut. He will also be featuring in the drama Wonderful World which is set to release in March.
BLACKPINK's Jennie, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon top list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for January
BLACKPINK's Jennie topped the list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for the month starting from December 25 to January 25 with a brand reputation index of 3,630,892. Her positivity-negativity reactions revealed a score of 91.20 percent positive reactions. The second place was taken by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. His brand reputation index was 2,844,700. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon maintained her position once more this time and received a brand reputation index of 2,788,011.
The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these idol members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.
K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for January
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
- NewJeans’ Hanni
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- Highlight’s Lee Gikwang
- BTS’s Jimin
- BTS’s V
- Girls’ Generation’s YoonA
- BTS’s Jungkook
- Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
- Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
- NewJeans’ Minji
- SEVENTEEN’s Jun
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- BTS’ Suga
- BTS’s Jin
- Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun
- Red Velvet’s Wendy
- NewJeans’ Haerin
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- Super Junior’s Donghae
- THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae
- Red Velvet’s Seulgi
- Red Velvet’s Yeri
- BTS’s RM
