BLACKPINK's Jennie and ASTRO’S Cha Eun Woo top idol brand reputation rankings for January; Full list inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie took the lead in the list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for January. The SOLO singer has established her own label and has been in the news as she'll be appearing in the much-awaited variety show, Apartment 404. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo took the second spot. He is preparing for a solo debut. He will also be featuring in the drama Wonderful World which is set to release in March.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon top list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for January

BLACKPINK's Jennie topped the list of K-pop idol brand reputation rankings for the month starting from December 25 to January 25 with a brand reputation index of 3,630,892. Her positivity-negativity reactions revealed a score of 91.20 percent positive reactions. The second place was taken by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. His brand reputation index was 2,844,700. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon maintained her position once more this time and received a brand reputation index of 2,788,011.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these idol members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon NewJeans’ Hanni IVE’s Jang Won Young BLACKPINK’s Rosé Highlight’s Lee Gikwang BTS’s Jimin BTS’s V Girls’ Generation’s YoonA BTS’s Jungkook Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Wanna One’s Kang Daniel NewJeans’ Minji SEVENTEEN’s Jun BLACKPINK’s Lisa Super Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’ Suga BTS’s Jin Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun Red Velvet’s Wendy NewJeans’ Haerin Red Velvet’s Irene Super Junior’s Donghae THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae Red Velvet’s Seulgi Red Velvet’s Yeri BTS’s RM

