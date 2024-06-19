BLACKPINK's Jennie and Billie Eilish recreate hug photo at Seoul event; K-pop star asks American singer to host her solo album release

BLACKPINK’s Jennie surprised fans at a special Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT album listening event in South Korea yesterday. The surprises did not end with that as the K-pop star recreated her hug photo with the American singer at the event as well.

Jennie of BLACKPINK asks Billie Eilish to host her solo album release in the near future

On June 18, 2024, Spotify hosted a special listening event for Billie Eilish’s new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. Billie Eilish returned to South Korea after two years making it more special, the event was held at Théâtre des Lumières in Seoul. To surprise fans, Jennie of BLACKPINK hosted a special Q&A session with Billie Eilish at the event last night.

During the event, when Billie Eilish was called on stage by Jennie, the K-pop star welcomed her with a warm hug recreating her old hug pic with her from 2019. Jennie’s appearance made the event more memorable as both stars connected through various questions.

Jennie also asked Billie Eilish the reason behind the name of the songs in her album in capital letters. To which the American singer replied that she just wanted to scream the titles and it worked.

When Billie Eilish asked Jennie what her favorite song was from HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, the K-pop star replied BIRDS OF A FEATHER.

Towards the end, Jennie asked how she was as a host to which Billie Eilish replied ‘You are so perfect’ and thanked the K-pop star for doing it. Jennie in turn asked Billie Eilish if she could host her solo album release event in the near future, and the American singer replied she would definitely do that.

Know more about Jennie’s recent activities

Jennie also known by her full name Jennie Kim is the charismatic K-pop singer, rapper, and member of BLACKPINK. She recently collaborated with South Korean rapper Zico on the single SPOT! which was released on April 26, 2024.

In other news, Jennie made her runway debut for Jacquemus at their Fall Show on June 10, 2024, taking everyone by a pleasant surprise.

