BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo, NewJeans’ Haerin lead the reputation rankings for November

K-pop girl groups are receiving all the attention this year and the new, as well as already-established names, are doing quite well in exceeding the masses’ expectations. The month of November saw an increased interest in some familiar names.

November rankings

BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintained her top spot as she continues to be a fan favourite. The girl group’s ongoing tour, Jennie’s upcoming acting debut in The Idol and her numerous fashion projects have aided in her managing her spot. NewJeans’ Haerin who has made her debut only recently has also been in the news for her visuals and the members’ many promotions. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who has been wowing her fans throughout the group’s ongoing tour grabbed the third spot. A lot of attention is being paid to her possible next solo singer debut. BLACKPINK’s Lisa who has been making waves for her solo stages during the BORN PINK World Tour came in fourth. Her recent trendy hairstyles have also become a topic of discussion for fashionistas around the world. NewJeans’ Hanni, who is the youngest member has been praised for her young looks as well as her stage presence alongside the rest of the group. Interestingly all of BLACKPINK once again stayed within the top 10 of the rankings with Rosé coming in 7th.