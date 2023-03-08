BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Park Seo Joon’s interaction at Chanel Paris Fashion Week goes viral

BLACKPINK member Jennie and actor Park Seo Joon were the highlight of the Chanel show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Both looked stunning in the brand’s fits with Jennie going for an all-white look and the ‘Itaewon Class’ fame star opting for a women’s tweed jacket in blue over a crisp white shirt and brooch to enhance his fit. While not many expected it but the Korean superstars hung out together blinding attendees and cameras with their combined beauty. One particular interaction between them has since gone viral thanks to the way it could have been interpreted.

Park Seo Joon and Jennie’s interaction

Attending the Fall/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week for Chanel as the brand ambassadors, Park Seo Joon and Jennie made all heads turn their way. The BLACKPINK member rocked a band-aid with her sleek look following her facial injury which surprisingly did not look too out of place. As they posed for photos, Park Seo Joon reached out his hand casually while speaking which seems to have startled Jennie who moved back looking at it. The two laughed it off and fans had a gala time adoring their reactions.

Later on, while standing in front of more cameras, Park Seo Joon seemingly cracked a joke which made the BLACKPINK member giggle loudly and turn around. The actor was very much the gentleman as he moved over to stand in front of her, covering Jennie from the camera and eyes. Soon after, he stuck to ‘manner hands’ while posing with the K-pop star and viewers couldn’t get enough of the two of them together.

Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

Also in attendance at the Chanel fashion event taking place at Grand Palais Ephémère were Penelope Cruz, Sophia Richie, Zoë Saldana, Nico Parker, Whitney Peak and Tommy Dorfman. Jennie’s white jumpsuit was one of the best on the show as she effortlessly pulled off a heavier make-up look than she’s usually seen in. Park Seo Joon’s square-toe shoes with sleek hair, though chic, pulled mixed reactions from fashion critics. We think he looked just fine enough to make you skip a heartbeat, do you agree?

