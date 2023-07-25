BLACKPINK's Jennie and soloist Lee Hi stun in same green ribbed cardigan; Who wore it better? VOTE

BLACKPINK's Jennie and soloist Lee Hi, both known for their incredible talent and fashion sense, found themselves unintentionally twinning in the same green ribbed cardigan. The outfit in question is the Jacquemus green seamless cardigan named La maille Pralù longue. Despite the accidental fashion clash, they each exuded their unique vibes through their distinct styling choices, leaving fans wondering, Who wore it better?

Jennie- Cute and edgy

Jennie, in her usual fashion-forward manner, showcased the cardigan in an Instagram post on September 10. Pairing it with a ribbed white muscle tank and sleek black jeans, she effortlessly blended casual and edgy elements. The addition of clear glasses added a touch of chic sophistication to the ensemble. Jennie's high ponytail completed the off-duty model look, providing a delicate balance between femininity and edginess that perfectly complemented the cardigan's design.

Lee Hi- Casual and cool

On the other hand, Lee Hi sported the Jacquemus cardigan during her appearance on MAMAMOO Moonbyul's show, Studio Moon Night, on September 13. She decided to embrace a monochromatic approach, layering the cardigan over a darker green tank top and pairing it with comfortable blue jeans. With her hair left down and a natural makeup look, Lee Hi radiated an effortlessly elegant charm. The green-on-green coordination created the illusion of a matching set, emphasizing the cardigan's feminine features. The choice of blue jeans added a touch of relaxed casualness, making her outfit a perfect match for Studio Moon Night's laid-back, late-night vibe.

Who wore it better?

Both artists showcased their impeccable fashion sense, albeit with distinctively different results. Jennie's amalgamation of edgy and feminine elements exuded a polished yet effortlessly cool vibe, while Lee Hi's monochromatic approach brought out the cardigan's elegance and simplicity. This piece, priced at $360, garnered attention for its versatile style, appealing to both Jennie's edgy, off-duty model look and Lee Hi's refined, coordinated appearance. Pick your favorite by casting your vote.

