BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces EXTRAL collab with Grammy winner Doechii before Ruby album drop; release date inside

BLACKPINK's Jennie got fans into a frenzy after dropping the exciting news of her collaboration with American rapper-singer Doechii. The powerful singer duo will release their track EXTRAL this month, which will be a part of Jennie's first full-length solo studio album Ruby, which will likely be a deeply personal reflection of Jennie's identity and self.

EXTRAL will mark Jennie's first collaboration with a female artist and she has chosen none other than the Grammy-winning artist Doechii for it. The union of the two talented artists got fans expecting a musical offering as great as the other BLACKPINK member Rosé's collaboration with Bruno Mars' APT. They anticipate EXTRAL to be a banger and call it a "WORLDWIDE HIT" after the BLACKPINK member dropped a snippet of the song on February 14. The contrasting rap styles and varied energies of Jennie and Doechii are expected to blend in a thrilling way, making their collaborative track a highly anticipated masterpiece.

The collaborative song is set to release next Friday, February 21, 2025, at 12 a.m. EST/2 p.m. KST. Doechii has taken over the internet with her viral songs Denial Is a River, Yucky Blucky Fruitcake, What It Is (Block Boy), among others. Jennie has also achieved great success in her career as a soloist. Her other pre-release tracks from the album, Ruby, Mantra, Zen and Love Hangover, have all been loved by fans, heightening excitement for the rest of the track releases.

Ruby consists of 15 songs of diverse genres and Doechii is one of the several foreign artists Jennie is collaborating with for the album. The other singers and rappers include American actor Childish Gambino, American singer-songwriter and rapper Dominic Fike, Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, FKJ, and American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis. The album will drop on March 7, 2025.