BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces Ruby- The Complete Collection on 1st anniversary of album’s release

Jennie’s first solo album, called Ruby, was first released on March 7, 2025, under her label ODD ATELIER and has since been widely celebrated. The record has earned millions of streams, and the music videos have been watched hundreds of thousands of times. So it's only natural that the singer doesn't want to let go of the experience and has revealed plans to release a new version on the first anniversary of the album's release. Her management announced the plans for Ruby- The Complete Collection dropping on March 6, 2026, with 2 new versions of her hit single Like JENNIE.

Jennie's Ruby- The Complete Collection out soon

BLACKPINK member Jennie is going big on completing one year of her debut solo album, Ruby’s release. In line with that, 2 award show versions of her track Like JENNIE as well as 4 only audio songs, are being released in a couple of days.

The announcement came as follows:

“To celebrate 1 year of JENNIE’s debut album, Ruby (The Complete Collection) is out this Friday!

The new release features 2 fan-favorite like JENNIE remix versions from her award show performances, along with 4 JENNIE Only Audio tracks that were previously only available on the physical versions of the album. Available globally on all DSPs on Friday, March 6th @ 12 am ET / 2 pm KST.”

The same follows the songstress sweeping multiple award shows and performing solo at Coachella in April 2025. The success of her songs had her performing remixes at year-end award shows, which went viral subsequently. Now the new versions will be available to listen to digitally.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK dropped its latest mini album, DEADLINE, with 5 tracks on February 27 alongside a music video for the title song GO. The girl group just ended their World Tour in January 2026, and the members are currently promoting their solo work.

