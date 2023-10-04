BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces solo comeback with You & Me, special single to release on THIS date

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is gearing up for the release of her unreleased song You & Me. As per YG Entertainment, the special version of the song is ready to roll out in October this year. Jennie, who has not released any solo album after SOLO in 2018, surprised the fans with the unreleased version of You & Me during BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour. Check out the release date of the special single.

Jennie’s You & Me, special single release date and poster out

On October 4, taking to the BLACKPINK official X handle (formerly Twitter), YG Entertainment unveiled the new poster and release date of her track You & Me. Notably, this is going to be the third version of the same song after the BORN PINK and Coachella version. The special single will roll out on 6th October, 2023 1 PM Korean Standard Time (9:30 AM Indian Standard Time), (12 AM Eastern Daylight Time). The poster disclosed for You & Me's special single features the BLACKPINK member in a sultry red ensemble, paired up with hot red shoes and a red ribbon in hand. Flaunting her perfect glass skin she sealed the entire appearance with a hint of crimson tint.

Jennie’s You & Me gets recognition from ASCAP

On August 9th, it came to light that Jennie's You & Me has been registered by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. Post her unveiling of the track back in her Seoul’s BORN PINK performance, she debuted with the song’s remix, which included an additional rap verse, at Coachella Valley Music and Arts. recently, the organization listed You & Me (Coachella Remix) on ASCAP as well. For the uninitiated, ASCAP, commonly known as The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, is a nonprofit organization that provides performance rights to broadcasters, streaming services, and venues.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

On August 8th, the group celebrated their seventh anniversary, and on September 17th, in Seoul, BORN PINK, their massively successful worldwide tour, came to an end. Throughout the tour, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa also gave fans exclusive performances of their solo songs. The world tour achieved massive success, making it one of the most remarkable acts in K-pop history and positioning BLACKPINK's status as one of the best K-pop groups ever. Over 1.8 million people attended the 66 concerts on this extensive tour, which stopped in 34 different locations.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie wows at Paris Fashion Week 2023's Chanel show, reunites with Hari Nef