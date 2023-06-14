BLACKPINK’s Jennie apologizes for leaving stage mid-concert in Melbourne: I am sorry…

BLACKPINK was on stage in Melbourne for the second day on 11 June and Jennie had to make a sudden exit while the group performed Lovesick Girls, as her health was deteriorating. Her condition was not good enough to continue the stage as confirmed by YG Entertainment. In a statement, the agency informed and apologized to fans about Jennie. They shared that they followed medical advice given by experts and took action immediately.

Jennie’s Apology

Two days later after the incident, Jennie from BLACKPINK took to her Instagram story to apologize to the fans who were attending the Melbourne show. She was briefly updated on her health condition. She assured the Blinks that she is doing well and also asked them for their understanding and support. She said, “Dear Melbourne Blinks, I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover at the moment. Your understanding and support means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came out for our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

Fans’ Reaction

Blinks trended #JENNIEYOUARELOVED to show their love and support for the SOLO singer. Fans are worried that Jennie will overwork herself for the upcoming shows, so they have asked YG Entertainment to take the utmost care of her and asked the singer to rest well. A fan on Twitter said that being healthy and happy is the most important thing. It is apparent that Jennie really wishes to continue and give her best in the upcoming but Blinks wish she would rest well. Her agency has also stated that they are doing their best to take care of their artist Jennie to maintain her health.

Upcoming BLACKPINK’s World Tour Dates

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour kickstarted in October 2022, and previously YG Entertainment added more dates to the tour which covered Mexico and cities in Australia. The quartet has 15 upcoming shows that will take place in London, Paris, and major cities in the United States. They will be performing at MetLife stadium, Stade de France with a capacity of 80,000 people.