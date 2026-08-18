BLACKPINK’s Jennie apologizes to BLINKs on 10th anniversary celebrations: ‘I’m sorry I couldn’t show you...’

BLACKPINK member Jennie has addressed fans after some BLINKs expressed disappointment over the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations. The singer took to Weverse on August 17 to share a heartfelt message, acknowledging that she had not been able to properly connect with fans on the milestone occasion. BLACKPINK marked 10 years on August 8, with fans having expected bigger celebrations and events surrounding the special anniversary.

Jennie apologizes to upset fans over 10th anniversary celebration

Opening up about her absence, Jennie admitted that the anniversary had been weighing on her. She wrote, “I’ve been thinking a lot about our 10th anniversary and honestly, it made me really sad that I didn’t get the chance to properly talk to BLINKs and share how I was feeling.”

Addressing the delay, Jennie said, “I wanted to wait until I finished my last festival that was already scheduled because I felt like I could come back and speak to you with a clearer heart.” She also thanked fans for standing by BLACKPINK throughout their decade-long journey.

Acknowledging the frustration, Jennie said, “Our 10th anniversary should have been a moment where we could just celebrate and be happy together, and I’m sorry that instead, some of you were left feeling disappointed. There’s really no excuse I can give for that. BLINKs have always been one of the biggest blessings and greatest loves in BLACKPINK’s life. I’m sorry I couldn’t show you a better side of myself in that moment, and more than anything, I just want you to know how thankful I am for everything you’ve given us over these 10 years.”

Jennie concluded her message by assuring fans that their support has not gone unnoticed. “These past 10 years have given me some of the most special moments of my life, all because of you. Your love has been with us through every step, helping us grow and allowing us to dream even bigger for the future. I won’t forget everything I’ve learned and felt along the way, and I’ll keep growing and doing my best to give back all the love you’ve given me,” she signed off.

The anniversary celebrations also drew criticism after YG Entertainment announced a meet-and-greet at Seoul’s National Museum of Korea two days before the event. The agency revealed that only 40 paying Weverse members would be able to attend the gathering with Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, leaving many fans upset.

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