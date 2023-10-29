BLACKPINK's Jennie attends WOODZ's concert; MONSTA X's I.M, BTOB's Eunkwang, more spotted

Korean solo artist WOODZ started his OO-LI world tour with the first show in Seoul, South Korea on October 28, 2023 as the opening night of the tour. Many K-pop artists and celebrities were seen attending the show in Seoul. In particular, BLACKPINK's Jennie was seen cheering for her friend from the audience and also backstage. She posted about it on her Instagram account.

BLACKPINK's Jennie seen at WOODZ's OO-LI concert in Seoul

On day 1 of his OO-LI world tour concert show that was held on October 28, BLACKPINK's Jennie was seen happily showing support for WOODZ's performance. Her excitement and happiness were seen through her Instagram account where she shared some moments from the OO-LI concert. After the show, Jennie made sure to pose for a backstage photo along with more friends and applauded for WOODZ's amazing performance.

Also, MONSTA X's I.M aka Im Chang Kyun was present in the audience to witness WOODZ's incredible show. BTOB's Eunkwang attended WOODZ's show for the first time and he was smitten. He later went on an Instagram livestream where he talked about his experience and coincidentally meeting MONSTA X's I.M.

WOODZ's OO-LI world tour is going on to support his fifth mini-album titled OO-LI which was released in April 2023 with Journey as the lead single. A track called Abyss was pre-released in February 2023. The album has seven tracks in total and the physical album comes in three versions.

More celebrities at WOODZ's OO-LI tour concert

Also spotted on the day one show were the famous Kwon Twins who are also professional dancers going by the name Deukie and Dony. They also shared the same on Instagram. For the day 2 show held today, SEVENTEEN's Vernon was seen at the concert in a relaxed fit. NMIXX member Haewon was also present at the concert show. Produce X 101 ex-contestants Han Seung Woo and Park Sun Ho were also in attendance. K-pop group called P1Harmony members Theo and Jongseob were also present on the second day.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Cha Eun Woo reacts to being crowned as HallyuTalk Star of the Year at 2023 awards ceremony