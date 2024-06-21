BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes 1st female K-pop soloist to go Platinum in US with One of the Girls surpassing 1 million sales

BLACKPINK's Jennie reached another milestone as her single One of the Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp received a platinum certification making her the first South Korean female soloist to do so with a single. The idol has in the past proved her talent and star power with several achievements and chart-topping songs. This record solidifies her position as a global K-pop artist.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's One of the Girls receives platinum certification

On June 20, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced that The Weeknd, Jennie, and Lily-Rose Depp's track One of the Girls was awarded Platinum certification as sales surpassed more than 1 million units. This makes Jennie the first female South Korean soloist to earn a platinum certification for a single. One of the Girls is a part of the series The Idol which was created by The Weekend, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. The drama series also marked Jennie's acting debut.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie

On December 24, 2023, Jennie announced the launch of her label ODD ATELIER. Last year, all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. To manage her solo activities, Jennie launched her label and also revealed her profile photos.

On March 8, Jennie and Matt Champion released their track Slow Motion. Slow Motion is Jennie's first release in the year 2024. Moreover, this is her first album since she launched her agency, OOD ATELIER. Jennie and Zico teamed up for the track SPOT which was released in April. The song quickly trended and has entered several charts.

Advertisement

Jennie is a singer and rapper of the group BLACKPINK. She is known for her charismatic stage presence and versatile talent. The idol has also pursued a successful solo career and has successfully become one of the most prominent figures in the global K-pop scene.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK to break record with BORN PINK concert film releasing in over 110 countries for 8th anniversary