BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes first K-Pop soloist to do THIS as SOLO crosses 500 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s track SOLO reaches 500 million streams, making it the first song by a Korean soloist to reach the achievement in Spotify history. She released the song on November 12, 2018. The straightforward lyrics of SOLO, which conveyed the dignified aspect of not being entangled in sadness even after a breakup, helped the song gain popularity thanks to its beautiful opening chords, concise melody, and straightforward lyrics.

Jennie in The Idol:

"'One of the Girls' is out now," Jennie wrote in a brief Instagram post on June 23. The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp, were tagged together. The single album that was released prior to the release of the fourth episode of The Idol included this song, which Jennie, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp collaborated on. "You are the queen," "Thank you for existing," "You deserve the love and support of the whole world," and "We all admit that the series is not great, but this is not Jennie's fault" were some of the comments that were left by fans. There has been a lot of criticism leveled at The Idol for a variety of reasons. By the way, the number of watchers surpassed 3.6 million in the main week after the arrival of the first episode. This surpasses previous HBO releases like Euphoria (3.3 million) and White Lotus (3 million).

Jennie’s activities:

Jennie uploaded a video to her personal YouTube channel previously with the title Coachella Vlog. In the video, Jennie jokes that she eats oysters now that she is an adult because she ate them at a restaurant in Las Vegas, USA. The following day, Jennie began working on her Coachella performance preparations. Jennie flew in a private helicopter to the Coachella concert hall following the rehearsal. Attention was drawn to the spacious interior and sophisticated leather upholstery. The most extensive K-pop girl group tour ever undertaken by BLACKPINK has attracted approximately 1.5 million fans worldwide. They will headline England's Hyde Park British Summertime Festival in July.

