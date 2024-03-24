BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes first Korean female on Billboard's Radio Songs chart; joins BTS' Jungkook and PSY

BLACKPINK's Jennie achieves a historic milestone as her solo track One of the Girls debuts on Billboard's Radio Songs chart at No. 49. She becomes the first female and only the third solo South Korean artist to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of PSY and BTS' Jungkook.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has made history on Billboard's Radio Songs chart, becoming the first Korean female soloist to achieve this feat. Her latest single, One of the Girls, debuts at No. 49 on the prestigious ranking, marking a significant milestone in her career. This achievement places her alongside esteemed Korean artists BTS' Jungkook and PSY, who have also left their mark on the Radio Songs chart.

PSY, known for his global smash hit Gangnam Style, holds the distinction of being the first South Korean artist to break onto the Radio Songs chart over a decade ago. His infectious single soared to No. 12, setting a high standard for Korean musicians on the Billboard charts.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook stands out as the most successful solo South Korean musician on the Radio Songs chart. With multiple appearances to his name, including collaborations with Charlie Puth on Left and Right and The Kid Laroi on Too Much, Jungkook has solidified his position as a chart-topping sensation.

Jennie's groundbreaking achievement adds another layer to the growing influence of Korean artists in the global music industry. As a member of BLACKPINK, one of the most prominent K-pop groups worldwide, Jennie continues to pave the way for Korean female artists, breaking barriers and garnering recognition on an international scale.

With her debut on the Radio Songs chart, Jennie joins an elite group of Korean artists who have made their mark on Billboard, further cementing K-pop's position as a dominant force in the music world.

More details about Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie is rumored to be preparing for a full-length solo album, as she turned down a variety show offer to focus on music. Her label, ODD ATELIER, confirmed her hiatus from variety shows after Apartment 404, sparking anticipation among fans. Jennie's recent collaboration with rapper Matt Champion on Slow Motion received acclaim, amassing 1.21 million Spotify streams upon debut. Additionally, she's captivating audiences on the variety show Apartment 404. With her commitment to music and diverse activities, fans eagerly await Jennie's solo album debut.

