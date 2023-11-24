BLACKPINK's Jennie, BTS' RM spotted at same charity event; Fans await superstar interactions

K-pop idols from BTS’ RM to BLACKPINK’s Jennie enthusiastically took part in W Korea's 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, Love Your W for 2023. Additionally, K-pop idols GOT7’s BamBam, Hwasa, ITZY’s Yuna, Ryujin & Yeji, and BIBI, Gray, Kim Doyeon, and more also took part in the campaign.

RM and Jennie were spotted at the same event

The two powerhouses of the K-pop industry BTS’ RM and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were spotted at the same charity event together. Alongside them, stars like Bada Lee, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, Woodz, TXT members Yeonjun and Soobin, HyunA, and Hyeri were also spotted together at the event, alongside others.

As the two stars were spotted together, both the fandoms wished for RM and Jennie to be snapped together. Many took over to social media to share their wishes for Jennie and RM to at least have a photograph clicked together being the stars with the two biggest fandoms in the K-pop industry. Given their popularity and success, it’s natural many fans wanted them to at least have a picture together when they are attending the same event.

Alongside them, the event was also attended by artists Zico, Tiger JK, Yoon Mirae, Uhm Jung Hwa, Shownu, all four members of aespa, RIIZE, Sunmi, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, Zhang Hao, and Kim Jiwoong.

The previous edition of the charity event took place at Raum in Seoul on October 20, 2022. Esteemed figures from the Korean entertainment industry, such as BTS members RM and J-Hope, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Jessica from SNSD (Girls’ Generation), Yoon Eun Hye, Kim Joo Hyuk, and Oh Ji Ho, graced the occasion with their presence.

BTS’ RM’s recent activities

BIGHIT MUSIC made a significant announcement on November 22, revealing that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had commenced the military enlistment process. The statement emphasized that the artists are actively preparing to fulfill their military service duties. Subsequently, Jungkook personally confirmed the news through a heartfelt letter, informing fans of his decision to enlist in December 2023.

Alongside that, BTS' RM also recently opened up a new mysterious account. Utilizing his existing Instagram account, BTS member RM not only shared the new account through his stories but also updated his bio with the new account's user ID, @rpwprpwprpwp, and initiated following it. RM recently posted his first picture on this new account.

