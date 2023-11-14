BLACKPINK's Jennie buys luxury apartment in UN Village worth 5 billion KRW in cash: Report

BLACKPINK's Jennie is one of the most popular idols and not only is she known for her talent but she is also an ambassador for various luxury brands. The girl group member purchased an apartment at UN VIllage worth billions of KRW and she paid in cash. Here are the details.

Jennie's new apartment in the prime of Seoul

According to reports by a South Korean media outlet, BLACKPINK member Jennie bought a new apartment worth 5 billion KRW in UN Village. It is considered to be one of the most posh places in Seoul and is a prime location. The idol bought her new home in all cash without any bank loans. The apartment is said to have 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Actor Lee Jong Suk also owns a home at the apartment complex. The reports suggested that the idol started the purchasing process back in 2021.

Jennie's recent activities

Jennie celebrated Ppeppero Day on November 11 with the staff and production crew of the upcoming variety show Apartment 404. She gifted ppeppero snack along with thoughtful messages. The producer of the show took to Instagram and shared the sweet gesture shown by the idol and thanked her for preparing gifs for everyone.

On October 26, fans spotted the Jennie shooting with Apartment 404's cast. The idol will be making an appearance in the show. Yoo Jae Suk, Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha were also spotted at the filming. The show is being produced by Jung Chul Min, also the production director of Six Sense.

On October 6, Jennie officially released her single You & Me. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this track's release since her performance. The song quickly entered many charts, including Billboard, Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, MelOn and more.

Amidst the success of BLACKPINK, there is also the pending situation of their contract. In September, their contract with YG Entertainment expired. There have been rumors surrounding Jennie and Jisoo establishing their own agencies and Lisa leaving YG Entertainment. Nothing regarding the matter has been confirmed yet and negotiations are still underway.

