BLACKPINK’s Jennie chose the role in HBO’s The Idol without the help of YG Entertainment? Details Inside

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Jennie officially made her acting debut in HBO’s The Idol’s first episode and while she only had 10 minutes screen-time, she gathered a lot of attention for her provocative dance sequence and lack of lines. In the midst of this, a Korean media outlet caught some interesting facts regarding Jennie receiving the role to play the series.

Jennie’s offer:

In multiple interviews it was confirmed that Jennie personally met The Weeknd, who is a producer of the series, and got an offer for the role of Dyanne from him. She made the decision on her own, without the help of YG Entertainment, which was a shock to a lot of fans. She also said that she was excited to be a part of the talented cast and interesting story that talks about the other side of the pop industry.

The Idol:

Sam Levinson is in charge of producing and directing the series 'The Idol,' which examines the positive and negative aspects of the pop idol industry. Jennie assumes the part of Dyanne, a reinforcement artist and companion of pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). There is a performance scene featuring male and female dancers from the series, including Jennie, in the first episode of ‘The Idol,’ which was recently released worldwide. The issue that the fans had was that Jennie's 10-minute length was centered exclusively around undeniable level movement with male artists. People who have seen this complain that Jennie and others used the scene a lot to fulfill male-centered sexual fantasies.

The criticism faced by The Idol:

Already, when this show was welcomed and delivered to the non-competitive section of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival held in May, it confronted cruel analysis from pundits because of unreasonable emotionalism. 'The Idol' likewise got just 9% out of 100 percent on the freshness index on Rotten Tomatoes, a renowned review site. Misogynistic descriptions are also being pointed out by major foreign media outlets. As a result of these debates, the prevalent viewpoint at the moment is that Jennie will suffer rather than benefit from participating in the drama.

