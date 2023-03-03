BLACKPINK’s Jennie comforts BLINKs as she reveals sustaining an injury on her face while exercising

On March 3, Jennie took to Weverse to make a small post explaining the injury she sustained while she was exercising and wanted to comfort BLINKs incase they worry too much as BLACKPINK continues their world tour.

Full post:

BLINK

It's nothing, but I'll post it first in case you get surprised.

I was taking care of my health during the break, eating well, and sleeping well, but I tripped a little while exercising and fell down, so I got a bit of a scar on my face. I wanted to get better soon so I don't worry about BLINK, but it's still healing, so I think I'm going to wear a bandage on my face for a while. Please understand if I sound silly.

I need to show you a good performance, but I'm sorry for being like this, everyone. I'll get better soon, so don't worry and see you soon!

Jennie’s activities:

Jennie ranked second with 1420 votes in the Star Ranking Star Idol Female Ranking Vote held in the 4th week (70th) of February, which was held on March 2nd. Jennie is also working on starring in her first pivotal role in the Hollywood series The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp. The production hasn’t confirmed the release date due to the change of writers and some production team pulling out at the last minute.

BLACKPINK's successful concert in Hong Kong's Asia World Arena in January, with 14,000 fans in attendance, signaled the reopening of Asian venues. The performance at the time was one of BLACKPINK's world tour 'BORN PINK', which started in October of last year, and arrived in Asia, starting in Seoul and going through England, Europe, and the United States. Previously, BLACKPINK confirmed to perform as headliners (signboard performers) at the ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’ in the US in April and the ‘Hyde Park British Summertime Festival’ in the UK in July.

