BLACKPINK’s Jennie confirmed to grace 76th Cannes Film Festival for acting debut with The Idol

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making headlines once again, this time for her highly-anticipated appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The K-Pop star has been confirmed to attend the event for her acting debut The Idol.

YG Entertainment confirms the reports

In April, it was announced that The Idol was invited to the Out of Competition category at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. YG Entertainment, the agency representing BLACKPINK, stated that Jennie was also invited to attend the event but her attendance was still uncertain.

On May 11, YG Entertainment confirmed that “Jennie will attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.”

The Idol

The Idol is a highly-anticipated upcoming series co-created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, the renowned creator of the hit HBO series Euphoria. The series follows the story of a talented pop singer named Jocelyn, portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp, who becomes romantically involved with a mysterious cult leader played by none other than The Weeknd himself. This new series marks the acting debut of Jennie, the talented member of the popular K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK.

In April, it was announced that The Idol had been invited to participate in the Out of Competition category at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. At that time, Jennie was also reportedly invited to attend the prestigious event, but her participation was still uncertain. But that it is confirmed fans around the world are eagerly anticipating her debut on the red carpet and are excited to see her showcase her talent in the series alongside the talented cast and crew.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 16 to May 27, and ‘The Idol’ is expected to make a splash with its premiere out of competition. With such a star-studded cast and a unique storyline, the series is poised to become a must-watch for fans of music, drama, and romance alike.

Jennie’s appearance

Jennie’s appearance at Cannes is not only significant for her career but also for the representation of K-pop in the international film industry. The success of BLACKPINK and their members’ individual achievements have been breaking down barriers and paving the way for more diverse representation in the global entertainment industry.

Fans of Jennie and BLACKPINK are eagerly anticipating her appearance at Cannes, and it will be interesting to see how her red carpet look and interviews will capture the attention of the international media. Jennie’s attendance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival is a testament to her talent and her growing influence in the global entertainment industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' V surpasses 13 million followers on Spotify; Becomes the most-followed K-pop soloist on platform