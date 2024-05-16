BLACKPINK's Jennie creates history on Billboard Hot 100 as first K-pop female soloist to chart for 20 weeks with One of the Girls

BLACKPINK's Jennie has achieved a historic milestone on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first K-pop female soloist with her song One of the Girls charting for 20 consecutive weeks. Jennie initially debuted as part of the immensely popular girl group BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment, in August 2016. Since then, she has consistently dominated the charts with her music.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes history on Billboard Hot 100 with One of the Girls

BLACKPINK's Jennie has made history on Billboard's Hot 100. On May 14, Billboard announced that One of the Girls, Jennie's collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp from the HBO series The Idol, had reached its 20th week on the Hot 100, currently holding the No. 97 spot.

With this milestone, Jennie has made history as the first Korean female soloist to have a song chart for 20 weeks on the Hot 100. She joins PSY as the only two Korean soloists to achieve this feat. PSY's iconic hit Gangnam Style previously held the record, charting for an impressive 31 weeks following its viral success in 2012. Outside of the Hot 100, One of the Girls maintained its position at No. 29 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart in its 31st week, and at No. 43 on the Global 200 chart in its 29th week.

Watch One of the Girls here-

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s One of the Girls

One of the Girls debuted on December 8, 2023, under XO and Republic Records, serving as the lead single from The Idol Episode 4 (Music from the HBO Original Series), an EP featuring music from the fourth episode of HBO's The Idol, which stars Jennie alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Additionally, the track was included on the deluxe edition of The Weeknd's greatest hits album, The Highlights. Characterized by its synth-driven R&B sound, the song aligns with The Idol's plot, exploring themes of control, fame, desire, and Stockholm syndrome.

Following its viral success on the video-sharing platform TikTok, One of the Girls experienced a significant increase in popularity. On March 8, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that the song had achieved a BRIT silver certification. Under the BPI's certification criteria, singles are awarded a silver certification upon selling 200,000 units, while albums receive the same certification at 60,000 units sold.

