BLACKPINK’s Jennie crowned as Top K-pop soloist on 2023 Entertainment Industry Power People list

BLACKPINK's Jennie secured the top spot as the leading K-pop soloist in the prestigious 2023 Entertainment Industry Power People List, according to industry experts who voted on a yearly survey. This accolade not only underscores her personal excellence but also solidifies her position as a significant influence in the global music arena.

Jennie reigns supreme

Jennie, making her mark as a solo artist, garnered well-deserved recognition for her impactful contributions to the industry as per a JoyNews24 survey. Securing the prestigious title of the Highest K-Pop Soloist, she claimed the impressive fourth position with an outstanding tally of 10 votes. Notably, Jennie achieved a historic feat by becoming the sole soloist of the current decade to be featured on the Entertainment Industry Power People list in two distinct years, namely 2021 and 2023.

Meanwhile, despite not staging an official comeback this year, BLACKPINK continued to hold a noteworthy position on the list for the second consecutive year. Their enduring impact on the K-pop industry, sustained since their debut, was evident as they secured the 7th spot with a substantial total of 9 votes. This reaffirms BLACKPINK's enduring influence and relevance, even in a year without a formal return to the music scene.

See the full ranking of the 2023 Entertainment Industry Power People list:

1st place: BTS (35 votes)

2nd place: Lim Young-woong (30 votes)

3rd place: NewJeans (19 votes)

4th place: Min Hee Jin (10 votes), Dex (10 votes), Jennie (10 votes)

7th place: BLACKPINK (9 votes)

8th place: Yoo Jae-seok (6 votes), Bang Si Hyuk (6 votes), Lee Hyori (6 votes), Kim Eun Sook (6 votes), Lim Ji Yeon (6 votes)

13th place: Song Hye Kyo, Son Seok Gu, Go Yoon Jung, Han So Hee, Kian84 (4 votes each)

BLACKPINK's Jennie has once again proven that she is not just a K-pop star; she is an industry titan. Her recognition as the top K-pop soloist on the 2023 Entertainment Industry Power People List is proof of her enduring impact and sets the stage for an even more remarkable solo journey ahead.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Lisa's manager departs YG Entertainment amid concerns about group's future