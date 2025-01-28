BLACKPINK's Jennie delivers glamour with statement cape for Chanel Haute Couture 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week
BLACKPINK's Jennie impresses with her black and white ensemble at the Chanel Haute Couture 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. Check it out inside.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie stuns the crowd yet again with her gorgeous ensemble. The K-pop star appeared at the Chanel Haute Couture 2025 show in Paris and took everyone’s breath away. Seen in her signature black and white look, Jennie’s feathered cape stole the show.
On January 28, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jennie arrived at the Chanel Haute Couture 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. The K-pop star was seen wearing a striking ensemble that combined ethereal and contemporary elements. The outfit featured a cropped top layered with a dramatic white cape adorned with feather-like detailing, adding texture and a touch of elegance. The cape flowed gracefully, creating a soft, angelic look.
Moreover, the outfit was paired with high-waisted black trousers, providing a sharp contrast and grounding the look with sophistication. A thin chain belt added a subtle accent at the waist, while her platform white shoes tied the look together with a modern edge. The outfit perfectly balanced boldness and delicacy, making it an ideal choice for a high-fashion statement.