BLACKPINK's Jennie dominates MelOn charts as You & Me hits no.1 on Hot 100; trends at No.1 on real-time search

On October 5th, at 1 PM KST, the highly anticipated special single You & Me by BLACKPINK's Jennie was officially released across various streaming platforms. Jennie, known for her exceptional talent and captivating performances, once again showcased her musical prowess as the single quickly ascended to the No. 1 position on the Hot 100 on MelOn charts. This remarkable achievement underlines the immense popularity and positive reception of her latest musical offering. In addition to dominating music charts, You & Me concurrently trended at No. 1 in real-time searches, further solidifying Jennie's impact and influence in the music industry.

Jennie dominates charts and trends

On October 5th at 1 PM KST, BLACKPINK's Jennie unveiled her much-anticipated special single, You & Me, across various streaming platforms, generating a remarkable buzz globally. Despite being a track previously experienced during the BORN PINK tour nearly a year ago, the song has resurfaced with renewed energy, captivating audiences around the world. Jennie's refined vocals seamlessly intertwine with the synthesizer's sound, creating a captivating blend that envelops listeners in a melodic and dreamy ambiance, positioning You & Me as one of the standout releases this year.

South Korea swiftly embraced the song's enchanting charm, propelling it to the number 1 position on MelOn Hot 100 in record time. The single also trended at the summit on MelOn's real-time search rankings, indicating a surge in curiosity and enthusiasm. Furthermore, You & Me has exhibited exceptional performance across all major K charts, securing remarkably high peaks that surpass the achievements of numerous solo releases this year, trailing only behind Jisoo's Flower. This impressive reception underscores the enduring impact of Jennie's musical contributions and the unwavering support of her global fanbase.

Jennie’s recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie is making waves on the global iTunes chart with the release of her latest special single, "You & Me." According to YG Entertainment, Jennie's latest single, You & Me, achieved a remarkable feat by reaching the number 1 spot on the global iTunes chart by 9 a.m. Korean Standard Time on October 7 (5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time). This impressive accomplishment was achieved in less than 24 hours since the song's release. The most recent data indicates that the second solo single from the "SOLO" singer has not only secured its position at the top of the iTunes chart but has also dominated in more than 53 regions worldwide. The official release of the track, accompanied by a special dance performance, finally took place on October 6, 2023. Since then, Jennie's "You & Me" has rapidly climbed the iTunes chart worldwide, showcasing the immense global appeal and anticipation surrounding her solo work.

Listen to You & Me right here

