BLACKPINK's Jennie earns first solo entry on Billboard Hot 100 chart with The Idol's One of the Girls

Jennie, a standout member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has achieved a significant milestone in her career, making her highly anticipated solo debut on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart with the track One of the Girls, a collaborative track with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp from The Idol.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has stepped into the solo spotlight with a monumental debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, landing at #100 with her track One of the Girls from The Idol. This achievement marks a significant milestone in her solo career, showcasing her prominence beyond BLACKPINK.

The song, a collaborative effort featuring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, surfaced as the lead single from The Idol Episode 4 (Music from the HBO Original Series). Released on December 8, 2023, the synth-driven R&B piece navigates themes of control, fame, desire, and Stockholm syndrome, aligning with the series' narrative.

Critically, One of the Girls received a mixed reception. While lauded for its vocals, seductive ambiance, and production quality, some critics found the explicit lyrics lacking in intrigue. However, the song witnessed a surge in popularity on TikTok, largely fueled by the allure of Jennie's vocals, catapulting its commercial success.

Jennie's debut on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist solidifies her influence in the industry. This achievement not only celebrates her individual artistry but also hints at a promising trajectory for her solo endeavors, amplifying her standing as a multifaceted artist beyond BLACKPINK's illustrious legacy.

Jennie also established her label ODDATELIER

Jennie also ventured into a new chapter of her career by launching her personal label, ODDATELIER. The announcement, made public on December 24, unveiled the label through its official website, offering insights into its purpose and vision.

ODDATELIER, abbreviated as OA, represents a creative space envisioned by Jennie, aiming to craft unconventional and attention-grabbing projects that defy conventional norms. The label, founded by the multifaceted artist in November 2023, signifies a significant step towards her individual artistic endeavors and aspirations beyond BLACKPINK's collective identity.

Interestingly, while Jennie has embarked on her solo venture with ODDATELIER, BLACKPINK as a group has renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, their original agency. This renewal suggests the group's commitment to future joint projects under YG's management, including new album releases and an extensive world tour.

However, the management of their individual pursuits, including Jennie's new label, hints at forthcoming details yet to be disclosed. This strategic move allows the members to navigate their solo endeavors while continuing to contribute to BLACKPINK's collective successes under the support and guidance of YG Entertainment.

