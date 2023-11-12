BLACKPINK's Jennie earns gratitude and praise with her kind gesture as she gives notes to Apartment 404 staff

BLACKPINK member Jennie will be showing her new charm as a guest in the variety show Apartment 404 along with Yoo Jae Suk, Yang Se Chan, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Lee Jung Ha. As photos from the filming went viral on October 26, fans spotted the Solo singer, and the internet went into a frenzy. On November 11, the idol gifted the staff thoughtful notes and snacks earning appreciation.

BLACKPINK's Jennie gifts ppeppero and meaningful notes

BLACKPINK member Jennie celebrated Ppeppero Day on November 11 as she gifted ppeppero snack along with thoughtful messages to the staff and crew of the upcoming variety show Apartment 404. The procuder of the show took to Insatgram and shared the sweet gesture shown by the idol. He thanked her for premaring the gifts for everyone. Fans also enjoyed the moment as their favourite idol displayed kindness and got recognition for it.

Jennie shooting with Yoo Jae Suk and other cast members for Apartment 404

October 26, fans spotted the Jennie shooting with Apartment 404's cast. The photos reveal the cast wearing retro outfits and surrounded by old model cars. In one of the stills, Jennie can be seen making an action with her hands, and the rest of the cast surround her and look at her hands.

Yoo Jae Suk is a very popular host and entertainer in South Korea. Fans eagerly anticipate his upcoming project, Apartment 404, with Jennie. Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha were also spotted at the filming. The show is being produced by Jung Chul Min, also the production director of Six Sense.

Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK member Jennie dropped her hit single You & Me on October 6. Since its release, the song has been dominating the global charts. The track is Jennie's second solo and has received much attention and love from fans even before its official release. The song entered many charts, including Billboard, Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, MelOn and more. The performance video and a jazz version of the song were also released.

