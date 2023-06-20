BLACKPINK’s Jennie eligible for Emmy and Grammy? Here's all about The Idol star’s possible nominations

BLACKPINK member Jennie challenged herself with a new task as it was reported that the singer would be making her debut in a show by Abel Tesfaye (singer The Weeknd) and Sam Levinson, of Euphoria fame. After much delay, The Idol was revealed to the public with its premiere on 4 June 2023. Since then, there has been a lot of chatter around the show, its production, the cast, its dialogues, its acting, and the many controversial scenes.

Jennie in The Idol

The BLACKPINK member plays the role of Dyanne, a sultry backup dancer for the lead star of the show, Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn. Even as netizens were excited about Jennie’s acting debut, they became harsh critics right from the get-go. And while mixed opinions were heard about the dancing scenes, the clothing given to Jennie as well as a particularly awkward dialogue with Abel Tesfaye’s Tedros, Jennie had the opportunity to showcase herself in a new light. And she did so, with a rambunctious presence. Now, as The Idol promises the release of new soundtracks every week, in line with the airing of the episodes, Jennie’s own number is expected to drop soon.

Jennie’s possible Emmy and Grammy nominations

With the BLACKPINK star’s own official soundtrack on the show, it seems that talks about the possible response to it have already begun. A recent report by Forbes is eyeing an Emmy nomination for the 27 year old K-pop idol who has now made her successful acting debut. Jennie may get nominated for the prestigious award however, if she will be submitted for the same is another discussion altogether. At the same time, the possible release of her own track for the show may also see her being eligible for a Grammy nod, making it a first for the girl group.

