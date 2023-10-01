BLACKPINK’s Jennie extends support to Lisa at Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris; see how

BLACKPINK member Jennie showed all her support to Lisa at her last performance at the Crazy Horse Theatre. Other BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé had also attended the show on September 28 to cheer for their bandmate. The MONEY singer was scheduled for 5 performances on September 28, 29 and 30.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie rushes to Crazy Horse from the airport

The members of the popular girl group proved their solidarity once again as they attended member Lisa’s performance at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris. Jisoo and Rosé marked their presence on September 28. The two members were also guests at the Paris Fashion Week and were in the city. As for member Jennie, she took the flight to Paris on September 29 from Incheon International Airport. After a 14-hour long flight, the member reached the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (Paris CDG) at around 7:37 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., Jennie was seen entering the Crazy Horse to support Lisa. Many fans noticed that Jennie was wearing the same clothes for the show as the one she was wearing when she took the flight from Seoul. This leads us to believe that the idol rushed from the airport after an excruciating flight to be there for her fellow members and cheer on.

Lisa’s performance at Crazy Horse

Le Crazy Horse Saloon or Le Crazy Horse de Paris is a celebrated cabaret that is known for its gorgeous dance performances. Lisa had teased the show with her posts on Instagram and increased anticipation amongst the fans. The idol is known for her amazing dance skills and her ability to take center stage. Everyone was eager to see her perform at the risqué show.

Many celebrities turned up during the three-day performance to see the magic for themselves and to support Lisa. All BLACKPINK members too showed up to watch her perform. Other stars who attended include Spanish singer Rosalía, Model and actress Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend actor Austin Butler, and her Thai friend, actress and model Thanaerng. Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and his family were also spotted.

