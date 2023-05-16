BLACKPINK’s Jennie for The Idol: Fans go wild at K-pop's star visuals with Lily-Rose Depp

BLACKPINK's Jennie is no stranger to the limelight, having made a name for herself as one of the most popular idols in the K-pop industry. And now, her fans are in for a treat as her upcoming debut series, The Idol, releases a new picture with a tantalizing caption.

The photo makes the buzz

The Instagram post, which was uploaded on the official page of The Idol, features Jennie dressed in a chic outfit and sitting in a car with Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Rachel Anne Sennott. The caption reads, “What was the name of that club?" leaving fans speculating about what could be in store for them in the show.

The Idol

The Ido' is a highly anticipated television drama series that features a star-studded cast including renowned artists like The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and Dan Levy, among other notable Hollywood figures. The storyline revolves around Jocelyn (portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp), an emerging pop sensation in the United States who, following an unsuccessful tour, decides to reinvent herself as 'America's Sexiest Pop Star.' However, the narrative takes an intriguing twist with the introduction of Tedros (played by The Weeknd), leading to unexpected developments and compelling plot dynamics.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of The Idol since it was first announced, and the new picture of Jennie has only increased their excitement. The post has already garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans, who are anticipating the show's release. With such a talented cast and an intriguing premise, the show is expected to be a huge hit among K-pop fans alike. BLACKPINK's Jennie's upcoming debut series, The Idol, is already generating a lot of buzz with its new picture and caption. The drama series promises to offer a unique and intimate look into the lives of idols. With Jennie's talent and charisma, it's no wonder that The Idol is one of the most highly anticipated series of the year.

More about Jennie

Jennie Ruby Jane has become a prominent figure in South Korea's music scene, both as a member of BLACKPINK and as a solo artist. Her debut with 'SOLO' solidified her position as a rising star with a captivating stage presence and powerful vocals. In 2023, Jennie continues to shine with notable achievements, including the recent teaser release of The Idol.

