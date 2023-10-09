BLACKPINK's Jennie garners 700 million streams with You & Me, SOLO and One Of The Girls

BLACKPINK's Jennie is again proving her superstar status with this new achievement under her name. Debuting as a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, Jennie is known to produce hit singles and badass raps for the group. Jennie who made his soloist debut in 2018 with the release of SOLO is once again racking up streaming numbers at an all-time high.

BLACKPINK's Jennie crosses 700 million streams as soloist

BLACKPINK's Jennie has crossed the 700 million streams milestone across all the credits on Spotify. Jennie is known for creating unique Jennie-like music and never ceases to amaze her fans with the hottest and trendiest songs. Jennie as a soloist has crossed this milestone across all the songs she's been credited for. BLACKPINK's Jennie released SOLO in 2018 which has 539 million streams on Spotify. SOLO picked up its streaming speed when You & Me was released. BLACKPINK's Jennie released her second digital single You & Me on October 6 and the new track has people hyped up already. You & Me (Original Version) has crossed over 10 million streams. You & Me also has a Coachella version. Other than these singles, Jennie also appeared as a featuring artist on HBO's show The Idol's soundtrack One Of The Girls beside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

About BLACKPINK Jennie's You & Me

BLACKPINK's Jennie released her much-awaited single You & Me on October 6. The newly released song is a bop. We are obsessed with the track already. You & Me accompanies an official dance performance video. It also features cover art which was illustrated in collaboration with Japanese artist Naoko Takeuchi known for the famous Sailor Moon manga series. Jennie shows her versatility with her new track. Along with an original version, You & Me also accompanies the Coachella version. It was first performed at the Born Pink World Tour show in Seoul and then at BLACKPINK's Coachella Music Festival performance. Jennie is seen dancing in the moonlight and stardust while looking very pretty in her red dress.

