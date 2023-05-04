BLACKPINK star Jennie's THIS Korean touch to her Met Gala 2023 wins hearts; Netizens praise after-party look

BLACKPINK fame Jennie made her debut at the Met Gala on May 1, 2023, and fans are still talking about her stunning vintage look from Chanel's archives. It was recreated for her by the brand's team. She wore a recreation of a Karl Lagerfeld design from the brand's 1990 Fall/Winter collection to the event in New York and looked stunning as she walked up the Met Gala stairs. Jennie met with fellow stars at the event and posed for photos, despite the event's selfie ban. Many celebrities attended after-parties following the Met Gala, and fans were curious about Jennie's outfit if she were to attend one. BLINKs spotted Jennie leaving the Carlyle Hotel in a black slip dress with gold detailing down the back, paired with a chain choker, long pearl necklaces, and over-the-knee boots. She looked glamorous in both of her outfits, and fans couldn't get enough.

Jennie’s Korean traditional touch

Jennie and her team wanted to incorporate their own cultural influence into her look for the Western-style dress she wore. They achieved this by adding a simple touch to her hairstyle. Her thick braid, resembling a headband, was a modern twist on the traditional hairstyle seen during the Silla and Joseon periods. Known as “ko meori”, this braid involved braiding the hair into two pigtails, which were then pulled onto the top of the head. While a ribbon is often included in the “ko meori” style, Jennie opted for a classic white camellia flower, which is representative of the style of Karl Lagerfeld. Jennie proudly showcased her heritage through this uncomplicated hairdo.

Jennie said, “My hair was inspired by...we wanted to introduce a little piece of our Korean culture. This braided hairstyle reminded us of a traditional Korean aesthetic."

Netizens can’t stop praising Jennie’s look

Netizens couldn't get enough of Jennie's after-party look, with many praising her for bringing her own unique style to the Met Gala. Some even claimed that Jennie's outfit was the best one at the event, surpassing even the iconic looks of some of the biggest names.

But it wasn't just the outfit that caught people's attention. Jennie also managed to incorporate elements of Korean culture into her look which earned endless praise. This added an extra layer of depth and meaning to her outfit, as she showcased her pride in her Korean heritage. Jennie has always been known for her fashion-forward style, and her outfits never fail to make a statement. Her after-party look at the Met Gala was no exception, and it is clear that she has become a fashion icon not just in Korea, but around the world.

This isn't the first time that Jennie has made headlines for her fashion choices. In fact, she has become somewhat of a style icon, both in the K-Pop world and beyond. Her unique style has even caught the attention of fashion publications, who have praised her for her fashion sense.

BLACKPINK's Jennie stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala with her stunning red carpet and after-party outfit, which was a perfect blend of her own style and Korean culture. Netizens couldn't get enough of her look, and it is clear that she has cemented herself as a fashion icon. We can't wait to see what she wears next.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan or TREASURE's Yoshi; Who layered the red cardigan look better?