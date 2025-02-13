BLACKPINK's Jennie gets Global Force tag; aespa receives Best Group honor at 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Female artists like BLACKPINK's Jennie and aespa dominated the previous year with their exceptional contribution in the field. To reward their dedication and hard work, Billboard decided to honour them for their 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, as per their February 12 report. The awardees include several incredible women worldwide, who have achieved groundbreaking success in music.

BLACKPINK member Jennie is named Global Force for her stellar contributions as a K-pop soloist. She has taken over several global charts and stages worldwide. She got the fans crazy with the release of Mantra, October last year, which proved to be one of her greatest hits. The track made several records, including becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female solo artist in UK Singles Chart, appearing on Billboard Hot 100 and Hot 200 lists and becoming the highest peaking song by an Asian female act on US iTunes in 2024.

Following the release of her first full-length solo studio album, Ruby, on March 7, her influence will take on even greater significance when she is honored live at the Women in Music event in Los Angeles on March 29. She already impressed all with the album's pre-release tracks, Zen and Love Hangover. Besides Jennie, the K-pop girl group aespa members, Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning, will also be awarded at the prestigious event. They will be honoured with the Group of the Year award at Hollywood Park’s YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The group recently extended their worldwide tour, promoting their debut studio album Armageddon – The 1st Album, released in May 2024. This came shortly after aespa collaborated with Grimes on a remix of their popular single Supernova, featured on the EP iScreaM Vol. 33: Supernova / Armageddon Remixes. “The 2025 Billboard Women in Music celebrates the incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change, and reshape the future of music,” Billboard‘s Chief Brand Officer, Dana Droppo, said in a statement.