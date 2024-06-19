BLACKPINK's Jennie gets ready for SOLO adventures in flashy first-ever TikTok; watch

BLACKPINK's Jennie has officially made her solo debut on TikTok, captivating fans with a new video where she vibes to her hit single SOLO. The K-pop star shared the exciting video on her TikTok account, quickly garnering attention and amassing a large following.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes solo TikTok debut

On June 19, Jennie, a member of the renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, sent fans into a frenzy by launching her own TikTok channel. In her first-ever TikTok video, Jennie vibed to her hit single SOLO, captivating viewers with her effortless charm and style. Dressed in a black jersey t-shirt, with a high ponytail and a soft makeup look, Jennie exuded a casual yet striking presence.

Take a look at Jennie’s TikTok video here;

The video quickly garnered attention, amassing thousands of likes and comments within hours. Fans expressed their excitement and anticipation for more content from the star.

Jennie's TikTok debut marks another milestone in her solo career, further solidifying her influence in the digital space and connecting her with a global audience. As one of the most popular idols in the K-pop industry, Jennie's presence on TikTok is sure to bring even more attention to her and BLACKPINK's activities.

More details about Jennie’s solo activities

Jennie has made significant strides as a solo artist beyond her success with BLACKPINK. Her solo journey began in November 2018 with the release of her debut single SOLO, which topped the South Korean Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart.

The song's music video made history as the first by a female K-pop soloist to surpass one billion views on YouTube. In 2023, Jennie released You & Me, reaching number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and securing a top-five position in South Korea.

Jennie expanded her influence by debuting as an actress under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane in HBO’s The Idol. Despite the show’s mixed reviews, Jennie's performance was widely praised. She continued to break records with her collaboration on One of the Girls, which became the highest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jennie also founded her own music label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023, solidifying her position as a multifaceted artist and entrepreneur. More recently, she collaborated with rapper-producer ZICO on the single SPOT! delighting fans with another musical treat.

