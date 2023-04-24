BLACKPINK’s Jennie gushes over The Weeknd’s shoutout to her character in awaited upcoming series The Idol

On April 24, BLACKPINK’s Jennie reposted The Weeknd’s story where her name shows up on a screen and he tags her IG account as well as The Idol’s account. Seeing this, Jennie reposted it to her account with white heart emojis, positively gushing over seeing her acting debut coming closer! BLINKs are now desperately waiting to see her on screen!

The Idol:

On the morning of April 13th (local time), the 76th Cannes Film Festival Secretariat held an official press conference in Paris, France, and announced the official invitation list. Among them, 'The Idol' is invited to the non-competition section and screened for the first time. In addition to 'The Idol', 'Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny' (director James Mangold), 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (director Martin Scorsese), and 'The Spider's Nest' (director Kim Jee Woon) were named in the non-competitive category.

About the series:

'The Idol' is set in the music industry of Los Angeles (LA), and contains the world and love story of a popular female pop singer. Singer The Weeknd co-produced and directed by Sam Levinson of HBO's popular series 'Euphoria', but details regarding the characters are still shrouded in mystery. 'The Idol', starring Johnny Depp's daughter and actress Lily-Rose Depp, boasts a splendid lineup including The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, and Dan Levy. In particular, it is a work that the group BLACKPINK’s Jennie took on her first acting challenge, and it is attracting great attention in Korea.

Jennie’s activities:

On April 23rd (Korean time), BLACKPINK took the stage as a headliner at the largest local music festival 'Coachella' held in Indio, California, USA. Following the performance on April 16th, it was the second stage, and it was possible to feel the status of rewriting the history of K-POP. The performance on this day was a special privilege only for the headliners of ‘Coachella’ and could also be seen through BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel. As BLACKPINK has the most YouTube channel subscribers (81.7 million) among artists in the world, countless global fans were able to feel the energy of the scene.

ALSO READ: Taxi Driver’s Lee Je Hoon to star as a lead in MBC’s upcoming mystery drama Chief Detective 1963

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat