BLACKPINK’s Jennie in The Idol 3rd Teaser: 3 intriguing moments involving the K-pop star’s debut gig
The upcoming HBO original stars Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd in the lead roles and is eyeing a 2023 release.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s most anticipated acting debut in ‘The Idol’ is receiving all the attention because of the many surprising factors it includes. The biggest one of them being her acting debut after an astonishingly successful K-pop idol career as a group member, record-breaking soloist and a viral standing as a fashionista.
The third teaser in the sensationalising upcoming series helmed by The Weeknd and starring himself as well as Lily-Rose Depp called ‘The Idol’ has Jennie acting as a crucial character. Here are the 3 instances where we spotted her.
The leader: Jennie can be seen hand-in-hand with Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp as she guides her through a throng of fans and media personnel. While it is unknown if Jennie’s character will be a friend or a foe to Jocelyn, she is the star in action.
The naive newbie: A scene further down the line, shows Jennie in an office- probably led by The Weeknd’s character- as she seems to be excited to have signed with the company without knowing what the future brings for her. She places her hands on her face and possesses a glint in her eyes.
The changer: Acting as possibly the game changer, she then appears in all her stylish glory, standing in an elevator. Dressed in all black, hair flying around she seems to have achieved a new goal and seems to have a newly lit fire in her eyes.
Boasting a star-stunned cast lineup of Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis and Hari Nef, the upcoming HBO series is expected to air sometime in 2023.
