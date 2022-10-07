BLACKPINK’s Jennie in The Idol 3rd Teaser: 3 intriguing moments involving the K-pop star’s debut gig

The third teaser in the sensationalising upcoming series helmed by The Weeknd and starring himself as well as Lily-Rose Depp called ‘The Idol’ has Jennie acting as a crucial character. Here are the 3 instances where we spotted her.

BLACKPINK ’s Jennie’s most anticipated acting debut in ‘ The Idol ’ is receiving all the attention because of the many surprising factors it includes. The biggest one of them being her acting debut after an astonishingly successful K-pop idol career as a group member, record-breaking soloist and a viral standing as a fashionista.

The leader: Jennie can be seen hand-in-hand with Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp as she guides her through a throng of fans and media personnel. While it is unknown if Jennie’s character will be a friend or a foe to Jocelyn, she is the star in action.

The naive newbie: A scene further down the line, shows Jennie in an office- probably led by The Weeknd’s character- as she seems to be excited to have signed with the company without knowing what the future brings for her. She places her hands on her face and possesses a glint in her eyes.

The changer: Acting as possibly the game changer, she then appears in all her stylish glory, standing in an elevator. Dressed in all black, hair flying around she seems to have achieved a new goal and seems to have a newly lit fire in her eyes.