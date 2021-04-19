BLACKPINK's Jennie involved in controversy over quarantine rules; YG Entertainment responds

Social media post of BLACKPINK member Jennie landed her in heat.

The global pandemic is completely changing the way people live their lives. Viruses change through mutation and new strains could be found at any time. When everyone thought a sort of control had been gained over the situation, another new strain appeared and security measures were heightened. Our favourite Korean stars, also, are humans and have to take preventive measures. One of the measures, according to the Korean government, is the prohibition of gathering of a group of more than five people; meetings due to work being an exception.

BLACKPINK's Jennie got tangled up in a controversy on the suspicion of violation of the aforementioned ban. On April 14, the idol posted pictures of a visit to an arboretum in Paju, a city in the Gyeonggi Province of South Korea. More than five people were caught in the picture and ban violation suspicions arose with Netizens accusing her of being irresponsible, especially at a time like this. As the controversy grew, Jennie deleted the picture promptly. However, no explanation had been released at that point.

On April 16, the arboretum that Jennie visited revealed it on their blog that she went there for work and not for recreational purposes. They also added that the picture might have been taken after they left the premises entirely. The blog post also sported a picture of Jennie with the staff that worked with her, further proving hr intention. On April 17, a representative of her agency, YG Entertainment, clarified that their artist was at the arboretum to film content for a video.

